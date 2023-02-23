RECORD HIGHS? Warm weather to hang around in the Vicksburg area Published 1:33 pm Thursday, February 23, 2023

The Warren Country area is in for some spring-like weather over the next few days thanks to a trough of warm, moist air that has settled over the region, a National Weather Service meteorologist said.

“Right now, we’re actually dealing with some very above-average temperatures,” said Lance Perilloux, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Jackson. “Today (Thursday), it’s a possibility we might see some record highs.”

At about noon, the temperature in the Vicksburg/Warren County area was 82 degrees. According to the National Weather Service’s website, the record high for the area on Feb. 23 is 83 degrees. The average temperature for Feb. 23 is 63 degrees.

Perilloux said some rain is forecast for the rest of the week, but temperatures are expected to remain above average for the rest of the week. He said people can expect temperatures in the low 70s to low 80s for the next 5 or 6 days.

“Looks like spring has come early,” he said. “We’ve been having those long winters for the past few years, so it’s pretty abnormal. For the people who are tired of the freezing temps, they’re going to get at least a good little break for the next week.

“For the short term, within the next seven days, you can expect a rain chance due to this moist air coming from the south. Enjoy the spring is the best way I can put it.”