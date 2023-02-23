Susan Elizabeth Ables Published 1:54 pm Thursday, February 23, 2023

Susan Elizabeth Ables, a native and lifelong resident of Vicksburg, died Saturday, February 18, 2023, at River Region Hospital. She was 67.

Susan was the daughter of the late Jackson Henderson Ables Jr. and Canna Elizabeth Kendrick Ables and a granddaughter of the late Jackson Henderson Ables Sr. and Vera Margaret Dove Ables and William Drayton Kendrick and Valeria Lathen Harden Kendrick.

She was educated in Vicksburg public schools and graduated 1987 from Mississippi College. After teaching for a year, she began her career with the Army Corps of Engineers, retiring from Mississippi Valley Division on December 31, 2022, with over 45 years of federal service. She was highly respected for her broad, in-depth knowledge of government administrative processes and for her frankness and integrity.

She was a lifelong member of Westminster Presbyterian Church where for many years she played piano at services and special programs. She loved God, her country, visiting family and friends, music, reading, and good movies.

Susan is survived by her brothers Jack (Karon) and Tim; niece Emily (Daniel) Holloway; nephews Chris (Carol Ann) Ables, Jackson (Anissa) Ables, Fielding (Abby) Ables, and Ryan (Chloe) Ables; great nieces Miller Jane Ables and Sadie Holloway; aunts Vera Miles, Idabelle Rainey, and Julie Kendrick; 35 first cousins and their families; and best friend Ginger Browning.

The family is grateful for the help and concern of her friends and colleagues at work, and for the skilled and compassionate care over the past six months of River Region Hospital, Vicksburg Convalescent Home, St. Joseph Hospice, and Drs. Lee Giffin and Nicole Cleveland, as well as the kindness and efforts of Vicksburg Ambulance Service.

A memorial service will be held at a date to be announced.

Memorials may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, the Palmer Home for Children, French Camp Academy, Samaritan’s Purse, or a charity of choice.