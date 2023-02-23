Vicksburg woman arrested after shooting victim in chest during domestic dispute Published 7:14 pm Thursday, February 23, 2023

A Vicksburg woman turned herself in to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday following a Feb. 20 incident that left one individual with a gunshot to the chest.

Authorities were first alerted to the incident when a private motorist transporting the victim in their car called for an ambulance.

According to sheriff’s reports, at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Feb. 20, Vicksburg-Warren E911 received a call that an individual was transporting a gunshot victim in their private vehicle and was requesting an ambulance to meet them at the intersection of Highways 27 and 80.

The ambulance picked up the gunshot victim and transported them to Merit Health River Region where they were immediately transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, suffering a gunshot wound to the upper chest.

“It was rapidly determined that this occurred in the 300 block of Greenbriar Drive in the Greenbriar subdivision,” Sheriff Martin Pace said. “Investigators and uniformed deputies responded to that location, located the crime scene and did collect physical evidence on the scene.”

The shooter, who was described as “someone in a domestic relationship” with the victim, was not on the scene and was not immediately located.

Natasha Renee Blackmore, 36 of Vicksburg, surrendered to Chief Deputy Bobby Stewart at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, just after 9 a.m.

She was charged with aggravated domestic violence and was taken before Judge Jeff Crevitt later that same day. Crevitt set Blackmore’s bond at $10,000 returnable to the March term of the Warren County Grand Jury.

Although it is unclear if Blackmore and the victim were living together at the time of the shooting, they both list the same address.

The victim is being treated for what is said to be a non-life-threatening injury at UMMC and Blackmore posted bail, Pace said.