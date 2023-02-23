Warren County Land Records Feb. 13 to Feb. 20

Warranty Deeds

*Quincy Alexander to Ollie Hardaway, Part of Section 17, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*R.O. Henley, Donald K. (Kent) Buford and Thomas P. Buford to American Battlefield Trust, Section 35, Township 17 North, Range 4 East; Part of Lot 3-B.

*Gregory Thomas and Nancy Thomas to Rebecca Antwine and Mark Antwine, Block 4, Lot 7, Katieville.

*B.P. Buford LLC to Troyce Gullett and Kristy Gullett, Part of Southwest ¼ of Section 9, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Quinten D. Pullen to Scottie Wayne Luke and Emily S. (Luke) Barnett, Lots 5, Camden Place Subdivision.

*Maynord Land Company LLC to Arthur Boyd and Sophiea Major Boyd, Lot 2, The Pony Farm Subdivision Part 1.

*Frances Anne Dallaire, Co-Trustee, Gregory Alexander Thomas, Co-Trustee, Lee George Thomas Jr., Co-Trustee, Frances Thomas Revocable Trust, Anne Frances Dallaire, Gregory Alexander Thomas and Lee George Thomas Jr. to Post Properties LLC, Block 29, Part of Lot 194 to 195, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

*DC Barnett Enterprises LLC to Edward Ernest Russell, Part of Section 41, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*Tina D. (Simpson) St. John to Gene Ford, Lot 1, Hamilton Heights No. 2.

*L.P. Ghidett to Post Properties LLC, Block 29, Part of Lot 196, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

*J. Mack Varner, Joseph Edwin Varner Jr. and Kay Varner Hobson to Helen Marie Sanders, Lot 67, Greene Hills Subdivision Part 2.

*Helen Marie Sanders to J. Mack Varner, Joseph Edwin Varner Jr. and Kay Varner Hobson, Lot 68, Greene Hills Subdivision Part 2.

*Delores Hubbard and LaTonya McKennie, Lot 98, Hamilton Heights No. 3.

*Frances Nielsen to Renwick Humes and Shirley Humes, Part of Lot 4, S. Barefield.

*Marleine Nickles to Christy Rentschler Lynn, Part of North ½ of Section 12, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Vicky Mills to James Eddie Lynn Jr., Part of Northwest ¼ of Section 12, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

Deeds of Trust

*Helen Stribling Adcock to Cadence Bank, Part of Section 30, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*TCP Vicksburg LLC to American National Bank and Trust, Part of Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Australia Island Plantation LLC to RABO Agrifinance LLC, Part of Southwest ¼ of Section 7, Township 18 North, Range 2 East; Part of West ½ of Section 18, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.

*Scottie Wayne Luke and Emily S. Barnette to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 5, Camden Place Subdivision.

*Nicholas Owens Becker and Tabatha Ann Becker to Cadence Bank, Block B, Lot 118, Marion Park No. 2.

*Nathan A. Caruso and Jennifer Caruso to Anne B. Woodham, Block 20, Lot 7, Wharf and Land Resurvey.

*Post Properties LLC to Delta Bank, Block 29, Part of Lot 194 to 195, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65. John Redhead (Trustee) of Woodville Ms 130 Moore Street? Keri Elizabeth member of Post Properties LLC

*Keri Elizabeth Post to Delta Bank, Lot 9 and Part of Lot 10, Baum.

*Edward Ernest Russell to Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, Part of Section 41, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*Tiffany Strawn to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Part of Section 9, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Christopher Kyle Landers and Dana H. Landers to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Block 5, Lot 2, Lightcap Place No. 1.

*Howard Oliver Jr. to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Block 2, Lot 6, Lightcap Place No. 1.

*LaTonya McKennie to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 98, Hamilton Heights No. 3.

*Joshua Thomas O’Rourke and Madison Renee O’Rourke-Sharp to Mutual Credit Union, Block 6, Lot 2, Maywood Terrace No. 3.

Marriage Licenses

*Jonathan Grey Flowers, 36, Arkansas, to Alexis Layne Cook, 22, West Monroe, La.

*Thomas Brendon McBride, 30, Mississippi, to Elizabeth Cecile Jordan, 22, Mississippi.

*Charles Edward Parker, 61, Mississippi, to Thelma Marie Greer, 68, Mississippi.

*Charlie Lee Haggard, 61, Mississippi, to Theresa Ann Williams, 68, Mississippi.

*David Wylie Grogan, 34, Mississippi, to Danielle Nicole Shoops, 22, Mississippi.

*Christopher Lane Hynum, 24, Mississippi, to Cameron Morgan Curtis, 25, Mississippi. 

