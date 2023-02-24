Baseball roundup: PCA, Vicksburg take tough losses; Tallulah Academy stays unbeaten Published 10:03 pm Friday, February 24, 2023

A last-ditch comeback came up one hit short for Porter’s Chapel Academy.

PCA scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning, and had the tying run at third base, but couldn’t get him home and lost 3-2 to Cathedral on Friday night.

Taylor LaBarre drove in two runs with a single to pull the Eagles within one. Zach Ashley, who had doubled earlier in the game, then lined out to right field to end it.

Cathedral’s Jackson Navarro went 3-for-4 with one RBI and one run scored. Noah Russ hit an RBI single in the second inning.

PCA pitcher Gage Palmer threw a complete game, striking out 10 batters and allowed three runs. Palmer only walked one batter, but did hit five.

PCA (2-2) will host Vicksburg High Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Brookhaven 10, Vicksburg 5

Elijah Calcote totaled 14 strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched, and also hit an RBI double as Brookhaven defeated Vicksburg High.

Brookhaven broke the game open by scoring four runs in the top of the sixth inning. Griffin Smith hit an RBI double and two runs scored on bases-loaded walks to make it 9-2.

Ben Adams had two hits and scored two runs for Brookhaven.

Vicksburg (0-3) scored two of its runs in the fourth inning. Seven West scored on a passed ball and Kealon Bass, who had doubled, came home on a sacrifice fly by Connor Harrigill.

Despite trailing 10-2 entering the bottom of the seventh, the Gators did not go down quietly. Braylon Green had an RBI double and Mincer Minor hit a two-run single to cut it to 10-5 before the final out was made.

Vicksburg pitcher Chris Green finished with eight strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

Tallulah Academy 6, Franklin Academy 0

Dee Morgan racked up 14 strikeouts in a five-inning complete game, and also went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI at the plate, as Tallulah Academy (3-0) shut out Franklin Academy.

Morgan allowed one hit and walked three. He singled in a run and scored another during a five-run first inning that got the Trojans off to a good start.

Brayson Morson also doubled in two runs in the first inning. Landry Tweedle and Wyatt Bedgood each had one hit and scored a run.

Tallulah Academy will go to Sterlington, La., for two games on Saturday — at noon vs. Prairie View Academy, and at 2:15 p.m. vs. Tensas Academy.