ERDC Fun Fact: A model Mississippi Published 8:00 am Friday, February 24, 2023

Did you know?

A large-scale hydraulic model of the Mississippi River Basin was developed by the Waterways Experiment Station from 1943 to 1966.

The largest of its kind ever constructed at the time, the model was used to simulate weather and floods and evaluate the effect of flood control measures on the entire Mississippi River. Today, it resides in Buddy Butts Park in Jackson.