Lady Vikes take a loss against Loyd Star Published 9:42 am Friday, February 24, 2023

A late letdown proved costly for Warren Central’s softball team.

Layla Burt singled in two runs to key a four-run rally in the bottom of the sixth inning, as Loyd Star rallied to beat Warren Central 4-1 on Thursday.

Burt also pitched a complete game and allowed one unearned run while striking out seven batters. Her single in the sixth inning put the Lady Hornets ahead 2-1, and they scored two more runs on a groundout and an error.

Burt allowed a two-out single in the seventh inning, but nothing came of it for the Lady Vikes (3-2).

Warren Central scored its only run in the fourth inning, when Lola Crozier doubled with two outs and courtesy runner Kennedi McKay scored on an error.

Sarah Cameron Fancher had two of Warren Central’s five hits. Pitcher Abby Morgan had six strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

Warren Central will play a home-and-home series against Germantown as part of a stretch of three games in four days. The Lady Vikes go to Germantown Saturday at 1:30 p.m., and are home Monday at 6:15 p.m. Warren Central also hosts Clinton Tuesday at 6:15 p.m.