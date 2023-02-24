Old Post Files Feb. 24, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Friday, February 24, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

Fred Moser Jr. brings home with him a big bald eagle captured near Rodney. • The Rev. Father McHale is rapidly recovering following surgery. • George Rogers suffers a broken blood vessel in his head.

90 years ago: 1933

Col. Alex Fitz-Hugh is appointed a member of the American Legion Beautification Committee. • Cedar trees are being planted on each side of City Cemetery Road from Kellogg’s Hill to the entrance. • A jigsaw puzzle contest is the feature of the social hour of the Floral Club meeting. • Sailor Moran wins a decision over Red Simms in a thrilling wrestling match.

80 years ago: 1943

O.D. Coe undergoes an operation at the Sanitarium. • Former Gov. Mike Conner addresses a combined meeting of Vicksburg civic clubs. • Sgt. Owen Ring is here from Fort Benning, Ga. • Ruth Valentine is ill with the flu.

70 years ago: 1953

Frank C. McAlister takes over as personnel manager of Spencer Chemical Company’s Vicksburg Works. • Dr. J.C. McGurie of Columbus is named head of the Warren County Health Unit. • Mrs. Q.E. Werlein is attending a DAR convention in Biloxi. • James D. Hitt is elected commander of the Allein Post, American Legion.

60 years ago: 1963

Charles Selby dies. • Mrs. Carrie Wright, former resident, dies in Detroit. • Mrs. Theresa Simon passes away.

50 years ago: 1973

Mayor Murray Sills, Alderman Charles D. Guion and Alderman Travis Vance all plan to seek re-election. • Odette Robb of Vicksburg, a freshman at the University of Southern Mississippi, is one of 18 entrants in the Miss Southern Pageant.

40 years ago: 1983

Jeanne F. Metzenber, 24, dies in a wreck on I-20 Frontage Road. • Mrs. Camille Bonelli Epperson dies. • Mrs. Bernice Masters is honored with a retirement party after 35 years at The Valley.

30 years ago: 1993

Susanna “Linscott” Gibson dies. • Trey Ettinger celebrates his sixth birthday. • Award-winning pianist Klara Wuertz is the featured performer at the Community Concert at Vicksburg Auditorium.

20 years ago: 2003

Ryan Hoben pitches eight innings and strikes out 10 in leading Porters Chapel over No. 5 Simpson Academy in 11 innings. • Chaquilla Pearson performs an African dance for Bowmar Elementary fourth-graders. • Jim Jones joins the staff of WQBC as an account executive.

10 years ago: 2013

Margaret Griffith, a Vicksburg Warren School District school bus driver, travels some of the most brutal terrains like the rainstorms that would make her trips up Oak Ridge and onto unpaved Smithhart, Ballground and Possum Hollow roads a muddy mess to pick up and drop off 32 elementary and high school students. • Porters Chapel Academy center Tre’Darius Carter grabs a teammate as they celebrate after winning the MAIS Class A championship game at Rebul Academy.