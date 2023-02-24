PHOTO GALLERY: Warren County hosts nuclear disaster drill Published 3:10 pm Friday, February 24, 2023

Warren County and Vicksburg firefighters, Warren County sheriff’s deputies and other volunteers met at Sherman Avenue Elementary School Thursday to test their ability to handle the county’s role in a nuclear emergency.

Vicksburg would serve as a reception center if Claiborne County residents had to evacuate in the event of a nuclear accident at the Grand Gulf Nuclear Station, Warren County Emergency Management Director John Elfer said, to shelter, decontaminate and monitor a portion of people evacuating Claiborne County.

He said the drill is required by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Agency and is held every two years to demonstrate the county’s ability to serve as a reception center. Warren County receives an annual fee from the state to support the activity with supplies and training.

Thursday’s activity was an evaluated drill and representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and local officials observed and graded the work of the volunteers.

Elfer said the firefighters run the reception center, adding, “These volunteers and city firefighters and volunteers do a good job.”