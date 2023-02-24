Southern Cultural Heritage Center hosting Country Western Dance Party

Published 2:31 pm Friday, February 24, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Southern Cultural Heritage Center.

The Southern Cultural Heritage Center will present a Country Western Dance Party in the SCHC Auditorium, at the corner of Crawford and Cherry streets.

Dances will be led by members of the Mississippi Country Western Dancers’ Association on Saturday, March 11. There will be a dance tutorial from 6 to 7 p.m. and a dance party from 7 to 9 p.m. The cost is $10 per person. There will be a cash bar and concessions available.

For more information or to get tickets, go to Eventbrite.com, call the Southern Cultural Heritage Center business office at 601-631-2997 or email info@southernculture.org.

