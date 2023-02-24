Vicksburg native Zechariah Lloyd set to release new single Published 2:46 pm Friday, February 24, 2023

Zechariah Lloyd, 2022 Songwriter of the Year, is gearing up to release his newest single, “Hard Time Livin.”

Lloyd, who is a Vicksburg native said he is excited about the country rock song and looking forward to the public getting a listen.

“I can’t wait for y’all to hear it,” Lloyd said.

As an independent artist, Lloyd has been making a name for himself and said, “I’m blessed to be able to pursue my passion and am extremely grateful for the opportunity to share this music with y’all.”

“Hard Time Livin’ will be released on March 11.

Click here to pre-save the song before its release.