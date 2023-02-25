Germantown dusts Lady Vikes on the diamond Published 7:22 pm Saturday, February 25, 2023

Germantown got off to a fast start against Warren Central and never slowed down.

The Lady Mavericks scored multiple runs in all four of their at-bats and run-ruled Warren Central 18-4 in a girls’ softball game Saturday.

Anna Leigh Ashley Ashley went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored, while Presley Merkich was 3-for-3 with two runs scored for Germantown (4-2).

Rivers Wilkins hit a two-run double in the bottom of the first inning, and Ella Duhon hit another two-run double and scored in the second inning as Germantown jumped out to a 7-1 lead. It added six more runs in the third inning and five in the fourth.

Jenn Smith hit a two-run single in the third inning for Warren Central (3-3) and finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Sarah Cameron Fancher was 2-for-3 with an RBI single and a run scored.

Warren Central will play back-to-back games at home on Monday (vs. Germantown) and Tuesday (vs. Clinton). The junior varsity games begin at 5 p.m. and the varsity at 6:15 at Lucy Young Field.