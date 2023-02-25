Old Post Files Feb. 25, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Saturday, February 25, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

Henry G. Booth is critically ill. • Edward Haas continues seriously ill. • Sid Hogan dies. • Sen John Sharp Williams addresses a farewell note to Mississippians.

90 years ago: 1933

Newt J. Hall, deputy sheriff, is ill. • Dorothy Katzenmeyer is improving following an illness. • Mrs. Harry Hammett and Mrs. Ethel Spengler spend the weekend in Egremont.

80 years ago: 1943

Mrs. Victor Hilderbrand of Yokena is ill at the Sanitarium. • A son is born to Mr. and Mrs. E.L. Hopton. • Franklin LaHatte, stationed in Alaska, is promoted to the rank of captain. • G.L. Larr Sr., ill with pneumonia, is reported improved.

70 years ago: 1953

Services are held for Lenard Lanier. • Mary Richardson and Lucy Armstrong are visiting in New Orleans.

60 years ago: 1963

Mrs. Lawrence A. Wilson Sr. dies. • J.E. Trishce, former resident, dies in Elton, La. • Turner Howard is re-elected president of the board of directors of Lake Claiborne Inc.

50 years ago: 1973

The Vicksburg Kiwanis Club presents a check to Ronald Cook, a Warren Central sophomore who has won a place in the American Youth Concert Choir that will tour Europe this summer. • Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Acuff announce the birth of daughter, Holly Marie, on March 6. • The Warren Central High musical, “Babes in Arms,” will open this week.

40 years ago: 1983

Services are held for James Lavell “J.L.” Nappier, 56, who was owner of J.L. Nappier General Paint Contractors. • Celebrating birthdays are Dexter Earl Scott, 1; Lauren Nichole Knapp, 2; and Jeremy Brock, 4.

30 years ago: 1993

City and county officials OK an agreement to split the 3.4 percent revenue tax on casinos 65-35 with 10 percent for schools. • Lucille Robinson dies. • Mr. and Mrs. James E. Ward Jr. announce the birth of a son, Gregory LeAndrew, on Feb. 17. • The House passes a teacher pay plan that would raise salaries by $550 a year.

20 years ago: 2003

The Warren County Baptist Association plans a fundraiser to benefit Dr. Lewis Lassiter. • Christopher M. Tankesly, Christopher Hoxie and Debra Wright enlist in the Mississippi Army National Guard. • Ann Brogdon wins a reserve belt buckle for amateur barrels at the year-end awards in Carthage.

10 years ago: 2013

The state’s chief corrections official said that there is no better time than the present if Warren County wants to consider building a regional jail to double the current jail’s capacity and handle state prisoners. • The Mississippi River flooding of 2011 caused $2.8 billion in damage and tested the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ system of levees, reservoirs and floodways like never before, exposing vulnerabilities that need attention, a report released.