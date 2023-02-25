Porter’s Chapel edges Vicksburg High for baseball bragging rights Published 6:55 pm Saturday, February 25, 2023

Porter’s Chapel Academy let one lead slip away Saturday, but made sure it didn’t happen twice.

Zach Ashley hit an RBI double and then scored the go-ahead run on an error, and Porter’s Chapel held off a last-ditch rally by Vicksburg High to win 5-4 in a match-up of Warren County teams.

Ashley finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and pitched the first three innings. He hit an RBI single and scored a run in the first inning as PCA took a 3-1 lead.

Vicksburg scored single runs in each of the first four innings to go in front, but PCA’s rally in the bottom of the fourth gave it the lead for good.

Vicksburg did threaten to tie it again in the seventh. Two walks and an error loaded the bases with two outs, but Chase Hearn got Kearris Gilliam to ground out to end the game.

The Gators (0-4) also left two runners on base in the sixth inning and another in the fifth.

Hearn pitched the last four innings for PCA (3-2) and earned the win. He allowed two hits and three walks, but did not give up any runs and struck out five. Hearn also hit an RBI single.

Kealon Bass had two RBIs for Vicksburg, and Chris Green doubled and scored twice. Gilliam also went 1-for-4 with two runs scored. Braylon Green hit an RBI double in the fourth inning, and pitched one inning of scoreless relief.

Vicksburg will play again Tuesday at 6 p.m., on the road against Jim Hill in its MHSAA Region 4-5A opener. The Gators will be at home against Jim Hill on March 3 at 6 p.m.

Porter’s Chapel has home games Monday against Central Hinds and Tuesday vs. Sharkey-Issaquena Academy. Both games begin at 6 p.m.