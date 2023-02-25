Tallulah Academy splits baseball doubleheader Published 7:57 pm Saturday, February 25, 2023

Tallulah Academy’s baseball team took its first loss Saturday, then immediately started another winning streak.

Luke Moberley allowed one hit and struck out seven batters in a five-inning complete game, and also went 2-for-3 with two RBIs at the plate to lead Tallulah Academy to a 6-3 win over Tensas Academy in the second game of a split doubleheader.

Dee Morgan went 2-for-2 with two doubles, one RBI and two runs scored for the Troajsn (4-1), and Hayes Hopkins singled, scored two runs and drove in one.

Three straight hits in the bottom of the first inning — RBI doubles by Wyatt Bedgood and Morgan, and an RBI single by Hopkins — put Tallulah ahead 4-0 and it never trailed.

In the first game of the doubleheader, Tallulah lost 13-3 to Prairie View Academy. Prairie View scored four runs in the first inning and nine in the second.

Morgan reached base twice for Tallulah and scored two runs, while Hopkins drove in one run and scored another.

Tallulah will go on the road Tuesday at 6 p.m. to play Riverfield Academy.