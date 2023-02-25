Watkins, Channell power Vikings to win over Ocean Springs Published 2:32 pm Saturday, February 25, 2023

After two walk-off losses in two days, Warren Central’s baseball team got to enjoy a nice, relaxing Saturday in the park.

Blake Channell hit two solo home runs, Connor Watkins pitched a three-hit shutout, and Warren Central got back in the win column by beating Ocean Springs 5-0 in its final game at the Mid-Mississippi Classic.

Channell hit his first home run in the fifth inning, as part of a three-run rally that gave the Vikings a 4-0 lead. Maddox Lynch also hit an RBI double and Watkins an RBI single during the inning.

Channell went deep again in the sixth inning, sending a two-out pitch over the right field fence for Warren Central’s final run. He finished the game 2-for-4.

Kylan Landers also went 2-for-2 with a walk, a double, and two runs scored.

Watkins had two hits as well, although he did a lot more damage on the mound. The junior allowed three hits and no walks in seven innings, while racking up eight strikeouts. He only needed 88 pitches to finish his complete game.

Warren Central (3-2) will return home for its next game, Tuesday at 7 p.m. against Jackson Prep.