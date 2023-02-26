VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Ernestine Bailey serves others in need Published 8:00 am Sunday, February 26, 2023

This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Ernestine Bailey, who volunteers with A Group of Concerned Citizens (AGCC). A Group of Concerned Citizens is a local nonprofit organization that aims to serve and promote the well-being of the community with its many projects. Bailey has been married to her husband, Henderson Bailey, for 19 years. Together they have one adult daughter, Arlene. The family loves to laugh and have fun.

How did you hear about the organization?

I heard of AGCC from Jan Kelly. At the beginning of the pandemic, Jan saw a need to help the community and recruited me and a few other willing workers and then AGCC was formed.

How long have you been volunteering?

I have been volunteering for 15 years now with a bunch of different organizations.

What is your favorite memory while volunteering?

My favorite memory, while I was volunteering, was a drive-thru vaccination fair we did. There were many people that thanked us for having it on a Saturday so they were able to attend and bring their children to get them vaccinated.

What would you tell someone who is thinking about volunteering?

I would tell anyone thinking of volunteering just to do it. It is so rewarding.

What are some of your tasks while volunteering?

I like to think of myself as a people person. I’ve never met a stranger. I am usually the first person people meet when we have an event. People are sometimes nervous, and I like to make them feel more at ease.

What have you learned from volunteering with this organization?

I have learned so much. The need is great, but many times people don’t know where or how to get the needed help. With AGCC, I have learned that in every situation we can always help.

