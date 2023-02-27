Baseball roundup: St. Aloysius, Porter’s Chapel fall victim to big comebacks Published 9:27 pm Monday, February 27, 2023

The St. Aloysius Flashes got off to a great start Monday night.

Then Manchester Academy came to bat.

Brodey Walker hit two home runs, Brody Roberts and Ty Walton hit one each, and Manchester scored five runs or more in three different innings to beat St. Al 18-5.

Walker finished 2-for-4 with five RBIs and three runs scored, and Roberts was 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Walton was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

An RBI single by Walton and a two-run homer by Roberts in the bottom of the first inning immediately erased a big early lead for St. Al (0-3).

The first five batters for the Flashes reached base, including Keller Bradley who hit a two-run double. Bradley then scored on another double by Damien Reeves, and Reeves scored on a wild pitch for a 5-0 lead.

Manchester scored five runs in the bottom of the first, however, and then five more in the third inning and eight in the fourth. Walker hit a two-run home run in the third inning. In the fourth, Roberts hit a two-run homer and Walker went deep for the second time with a three-run shot.

St. Al will play Thursday at 6 p.m., at Bazinsky Field against Greenville-St. Joseph.

Central Hinds 15, Porter’s Chapel 9

Mac Crawford hit a three-run home run during an 11-run explosion in the top of the sixth inning that carried Central Hinds (2-5) past Porter’s Chapel Academy (3-3).

Joshua Chavez went 3-for-4 with a home run, double, two RBIs and two runs scored for Central Hinds, and Ryan Etheridge drove in three runs.

The Cougars trailed 8-2 heading into the sixth inning, but they sent 12 batters to the plate before recording an out. Crawford’s home run over the left field fence brought in the last of 11 runs and gave Central Hinds a 13-8 lead.

The Cougars tacked on two more runs in the top of the seventh, and then escaped a comeback bid by PCA in its final at-bat.

The Eagles loaded the bases and got one run home on a sacrifice fly bt Taylor LaBarre to cut it to 15-9. Central Hinds pitcher Brady Price then got out of the jam with an unusual double play.

Lawson Selby struck out, and was thrown out at first after the ball got by the catcher. Chase Hearn tried to advance on the throw, but was caught in a rundown between second and third and eventually tagged for the final out.

Hearn and Gage Palmer had two hits apiece for PCA. John Wyatt Massey was 3-for-3 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored, while Palmer and Brayden King each scored two runs.

Massey also pitched five innings and had seven strikeouts.

PCA was playing its fourth game in five days. It will complete a grueling stretch of the schedule Tuesday at home, at 6 p.m. vs. Sharkey-Issaquena Academy.