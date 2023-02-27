Germantown frustrates Lady Vikes again Published 8:47 pm Monday, February 27, 2023

Warren Central won’t see Germantown again this season.

They won’t be missed.

Addison Lindley hit a tiebreaking, two-run single in the top of the ninth inning to give Germantown the lead for good, and then it sidestepped a rally in the bottom of the inning to beat Warren Central 6-4 on Monday.

Germantown (5-2) completed a bruising three-game sprint through Warren County’s softball teams. In the past week it beat Vicksburg and Warren Central by a combined score of 36-11, and then defeated Warren Central (3-3) again in the second half of a home-and-home series.

The action Monday heated up late in the game.

Warren Central’s Jenn Smith hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth inning to tie the score at 2. Germantown scored in the top of the eighth, and then Warren Central answered in the bottom of the inning on another sacrifice fly by Sarah Cameron Fancher.

Smith, Fancher, Zion Harvey and Adalyn Anderson each had one hit and one RBI in the game.

In the ninth, Lindley singled in two runs and scored on a double by Presley Merkich to put the Lady Mavericks ahead 6-3 but Warren Central rallied again.

Kennedi McKay started the inning at second base under tiebreaker rules and scored on a single by Harvey to cut it to 6-4. Lindley, Germantown’s pitcher, escaped the jam with a game-ending strikeout.

Lindley pitched 7 2/3 innings. She walked five batters, but only allowed one run and struck out nine.

Abby Morgan pitched a complete game for Warren Central. She also had nine strikeouts.

The Lady Vikes will turn around and play again Tuesday night, when they host Clinton at 6:15 p.m. at Lucy Young Field.