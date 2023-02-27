Mark Katzenmeyer Published 1:59 pm Monday, February 27, 2023

Mark was born September 29, 1959, in Vicksburg, Mississippi and at the time of his death he was 63 years old. He had experienced a heart attack while on a fishing trip in New York in 2021, which later complicated his health that led to his final passing in Warren County on February 23, 2023.

He is survived by his sons, William Mark Katzenmeyer of New Haven, CT, David Ryan Katzenmeyer of Moab, UT, Marcus Benjamin Katzenmeyer of Austin, TX; his mother, Sandra Melsheimer and father Hardy Katzenmeyer both of Vicksburg, MS; his siblings,, Mike Katzenmeyer, Luke Katzenmeyer, Fred Katzenmeyer, Nancy Katzenmeyer all of Vicksburg, MS and Becky Ferguson of Oxford, MS; granddaughter, Sophia Katzenmeyer of New Haven, CT and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mark’s early years began in Vicksburg, MS, where he worked closely with family members and developed his passion for mechanical repairs at Melsheimer’s. He attended Vicksburg Public Schools and completed high school at Copperas Cove High School. He took pride in water skiing, fishing, shooting pool, playing foosball, attending concerts, and camping with friends. After graduation and starting his family, he established a business called Quality Mobile Air in Central Texas and expanded it to a statewide business that was successful for over twenty years. Mark and his son, David traveled throughout Texas sharing their passion for mechanical repairs and exploring the far ends of the vast state. He served thousands of people and companies through various business adventures including The Florence Diner and Quality Filter Cleaning, all while expanding his air conditioning business. After raising his family, he decided to move back to his hometown to enjoy his early retirement and helping with the local family businesses. In his later years, he loved traveling, fishing trips with family and friends, as well as countless projects where he would demonstrate his passion, creativity and craftsmanship.

Funeral services will be held on March 6, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the City of Vicksburg Cedar Hill Cemetery.