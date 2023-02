Retha Faye “Monkey” Feroben Jenkins Published 11:41 am Monday, February 27, 2023

Retha Faye “Monkey” Feroben Jenkins, passed away on Feb. 22, 2023, at her residence in Delta, LA, at the age of 78. She was born on March 29, 1944, in Lake Providence, LA. Funeral services were held at noon, Sat., Feb. 25 at Rock Springs Baptist Church in Butler, AL, with interment following in the church cemetery.