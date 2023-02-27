University of Mississippi Fall 2022 Chancellor’s Honor Roll Published 4:50 pm Monday, February 27, 2023

The University of Mississippi recently announced the following local students were named to the Fall 2022 Honor Roll lists, including Chancellor’s Honor Roll.

The Chancellor’s Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75 to 4.00.

“The remarkable students achieving Chancellor’s Honor Roll are among the best and brightest at the University of Mississippi,” said Chancellor Glenn Boyce. “I commend them for their hard work and dedication resulting in their outstanding academic achievements and this well-deserved recognition.”

In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

MaryKatherine Archer, of Vicksburg, MS

Parker Brown, of Vicksburg, MS

Mattie Derivaux, of Vicksburg, MS

Emily Harris, of Vicksburg, MS

Kangana Patel, of Vicksburg, MS

Riddhi Patel, of Rolling Fork, MS

Karen Smith, of Vicksburg, MS

Adrionna Carter, of Vicksburg, MS

Bailey Flanders, of Vicksburg, MS

Michell Liu, of Vicksburg, MS

Kendyl Rice, of Vicksburg, MS

Kevin Liu, of Vicksburg, MS

John Verhine, of Vicksburg, MS

Riley Egger, of Vicksburg, MS

Andrew Ulmer, of Vicksburg, MS

Christina Waisner, of Vicksburg, MS

Anna Brown, of Vicksburg, MS

Chandler Tucker, of Vicksburg, MS