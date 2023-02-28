Carolyn Marie Shedd Lassiter Published 11:34 am Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Carolyn Marie Shedd Lassiter, 74, was born on June 29, 1948, in Vicksburg, MS. She departed this life and gained her new heavenly address on Sunday, February 19, 2023, peacefully at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, MS, surrounded by the love and support of her family.

Carolyn attended Vicksburg Public Schools for her primary and secondary education and began a life-long career helping and serving others as a nurse specializing in women’s health. She later attended Hinds Community College and obtained her Associate Degree in Nursing. Upon completion of the program, she transitioned her career from a Licensed Practical Nurse to a Registered Nurse, where she specialized in Psychiatric Nursing until her retirement. In addition to her nursing career, Carolyn faithfully served as Vacation Bible School Director and Youth Choir Director at Mt. Carmel M.B. Church for many years. She also served as an Instructional Assistant in the Vicksburg-Warren School District, where she loved helping students who required additional support to learn to read. She also served in an administrative role at the Mississippi Baptist Seminary.

Carolyn was an ordained minister and member of Antioch Baptist Church, founded by her husband in 1999, where she attended faithfully until her health began to decline. While there, she served as an evangelist, church administrator, music director, and children’s Sunday school teacher.

Carolyn’s greatest joy was Jesus, her family, her Antioch church family, studying the Bible, gardening, cooking, dining out, all things Hello Kitty, the Kansas City Chiefs, and reading novels. She loved music and taught herself to play both the piano and guitar.

For almost two decades, Carolyn was a loyal supporter of Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, where she organized drives at Antioch Baptist Church to collect shoebox gifts filled with toys, supplies, and hygiene items for children all around the world with notes of encouragement to share the Good News of Jesus Christ.

Carolyn will forever be treasured by her husband of 59 years, Rev. Alfred E. Lassiter, Sr.; two sons: Dr. Alfred E. Lassiter, Jr. (Onita), Peyton E. Lassiter, Sr. (Trina), both of Vicksburg, MS; two daughters: Lisa Lassiter-Griffin of Conyers, GA, Tracey Lassiter-Levy (Matt) of Olympia Fields, IL; a bonus daughter: Delilah Morgan of Matteson, IL; two grandsons: Peyton E. Lassiter, Jr., Chase Levy; five granddaughters: Ronnita Lassiter, Alexis Griffin, Christina Griffin, Madelyn Levy, Francheska Lassiter; and one great-grandson: Kaden Alexander Blue. She is also survived by one sister: Janet Higgins Clark (Ronnie) of Raymond, MS.; two brothers: Herbert W. Shedd, Sr., of Los Angeles, CA, Tennyson O. Shedd III (Valerie) of Olympia Fields, IL; one uncle: Herbert W. (Willie) Shedd of Citrus Heights, CA; one aunt: Ida Lane of Chicago, IL; Mollie, her beloved four-legged companion, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Tennyson Odell Shedd, Jr. and Rosa Lee Shedd, sister Bonnie Shedd Fox, brother Michael B. Jackson, son-in-law Christopher Neal Griffin, and great-nephew Herbert W. Shedd, Jr.

Homegoing celebration of Life are to be held on Saturday, March 4 at 11 a.m. in the Zion Traveler M. B. Church with Rev. Alfred E. Lassiter, Jr officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W H. Jefferson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. with the family present from 6 till 7 p.m.