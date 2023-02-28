Dr. Jeffery P. Holland selected as MCITy Director Published 12:15 pm Tuesday, February 28, 2023

The Vicksburg Warren Economic Development Partnership confirmed Tuesday that Dr. Jeffery P. Holland has been selected as Director of the Thad Cochran Mississippi Center for Innovation & Technology (MCITy). In this capacity, Holland will provide strategic vision and direction for the center and lead the coordination of its scientific and technical functions to achieve the project’s community and economic development goals.

MCITy’s mission is to support the expansion of high-technology employment opportunities by leveraging Vicksburg/Warren County’s and Mississippi’s technology and engineering clusters. The building has already become the home of ERDCWERX (the technology transfer intermediary for the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center), the Mississippi Universities Research Council, the Mississippi State University Center for Entrepreneurship, the Hinds Community College Center for Future Manufacturing Training and the office of the Vicksburg Warren Economic Development Partnership. MCITy is rapidly becoming a leading component of the State of Mississippi Technology and Innovation initiatives.

Dr. David W. Pittman, ERDC Director, stated the following regarding the announcement, “There is no better choice for MCITy’s first director than Dr. Jeff Holland. He is a visionary with a keen focus on ensuring that Mississippi and Vicksburg-Warren County become a focal point of technological excellence in this country. He has the experience, credentials and the determination needed to make that happen and we are extremely fortunate to have him in this new role.”

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. added, “MCITy is a transformational project for Vicksburg and the State of Mississippi. We have seen tremendous progress in the last two years for the project and now with the presence of ERDCWERX, the Mississippi Research Consortium, HCC, the MSU Center for Entrepreneurship, and the Economic Development Offices all in there, it is important to have a Director that leads the project in achieving its goals of fostering the creation of high-tech businesses and high paying jobs. Dr. Holland will be a fantastic first Director for the project and we are excited to see the many successes that are to come.”

Pablo Diaz, Executive Director of the Vicksburg Warren Economic Development Foundation stated the following regarding the announcement: “ The EDF Board is excited to have Dr. Holland become the first Director of the MCITy project. He has impeccable credentials and experience in the technology sector and we are thankful that he will continue to invest his knowledge and time in our community through his role at MCITY. He has played a pivotal role in getting the project to where it is and his passion for the project and for Warren County are without question. We look forward to continuing working with Dr. Holland in this capacity.”