Run Thru History

Registration is now open for the 44th annual Run Thru History, a 10-kilometer run, 5-kilometer race walk and 1-mile children’s fun run through the Vicksburg National Military Park.

The Run Thru History is scheduled for March 4 at 8 a.m. The entry fee is $30 for the run and race walk until Feb. 27, and $35 after that date. The Cannonball Run 1-miler is only for children 12 and under and is free.

Runners and walkers can register online through raceroster.com, or in person at the Purks YMCA off of East Clay Street. For more information, visit runthruhistory.org or call 601-638-1071.

Zeke West Bass Tournament

The 15th Annual Zeke West Memorial Team Bass Fishing Scholarship Tournament is scheduled for March 4 at Lake Bruin State Park. The fishing tournament begins at 6:30 a.m. and continues until 3 p.m.

The registration fee is $100 per boat, with an optional Big Bass Fee of $10 per person. First place is a guaranteed $1,500 prize, and additional prizes will be paid for second through fifth places based on the number of entries.

For entry forms or more information contact Becky Joles at bwestfamily@gmail.com or Gary West at garywest92@gmail.com. Entry forms will also be available the morning of the tournament.

WC golf tournament

The Vikings Golf 4-Man Scramble is scheduled for March 25 at 1 p.m. at Clear Creek Golf Course. The tournament is a fundraiser for the Warren Central Viking A Booster Club and the Warren Central golf team.

The entry fee is $100 for individuals or $400 per team, and includes lunch and a mulligan for each player. Sponsorships are also available starting at $25.

For more information, contact Warren Central golf coach Matt Williams at 601-218-8295 or mwilliams@vwsd.org.

JA Golf Tournament

The 14th Annual Birdie and Bogey For Kids golf tournament is scheduled for March 31 at Clear Creek Golf Course.

The entry fee for the four-person scramble is $400 per team. Hole and tournament sponsorships are also available.

There will also be a 50/50 ball drop. Golf balls will be dropped on the putting green and the closest to the hole wins a cash prize. The cost is $10 per ball, or three balls for $25.

All proceeds from the tournament benefit the Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg’s community service programs.

For more information or to register, visit javicksburg.org.

WC, VHS swim tryouts

Tryouts for the Warren Central and Vicksburg High swim teams will be held March 21-23, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. each day, at the Vicksburg YMCA.

Tryouts for both teams will be held simultaneously. An interest meeting for each team will be held at its respective school on March 9.

For more information, email coach Terry Wong at twong@vwsd.org or call him at 601-638-3372.

Red Carpet Bowl scholarships

Applications are now being accepted for the 2023 Red Carpet Bowl scholarships. A $750 scholarship will be awarded to several graduating seniors from each of Warren County’s four high schools. Applications are available from each school’s office, and the deadline for submission is March 15.

Applicants must include a 500-word essay on why the Red Carpet Bowl scholarship is important to them. For more information, email Red Carpet Bowl chairman John Newton at johncnewton@bellsouth.net.

Viking A-Club scholarship

The Warren Central A-Club Scholarship will reward four scholar-athletes from the school with a $500 scholarship each. The scholarship recognizes outstanding leadership, athletic participation, and academic success.

Applicants must be a senior at Warren Central; have a minimum, unweighted GPA of 3.0; earned at least one varsity letter in their junior or senior year; and submit a 500-word essay.

The deadline to apply is March 15 at noon, and late applications will not be accepted. The online application is available at forms.gle/A5yHpBzTi5YGAzW7A

Vicksburg Packers registration

Registration is open for the Vicksburg Packers’ youth football team’s 2023 season. There are teams in three age groups, from 5-12. Volunteer coaches are also needed. For more information, visit the Vicksburg Packers Facebook page or call 601-415-2469.

Hinds CC football tryouts

Hinds Community College will hold tryouts for its football team on March 4 at Gene Murphy Field on the Raymond campus. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m., the tryout at 11, and there is a $30 fee to participate. The fee is payable at registration.

The tryout is for unsigned high school seniors and transfers. All players must have a current physical, cleats, gym shoes and workout gear. Quarterbacks must bring a ball.

For more information, visit sports.hindscc.edu/sports/football.

Sports Force tournaments

Sports Force Parks on the Mississippi will host a number of youth baseball and softball tournaments this spring. For more information on all tournaments, visit sfpvicksburg.com:

• The 2D Mississippi Opener baseball tournament is scheduled for March 4 and 5. The tournament is open to teams in the the 7U through 14U age groups.

• The Red Carpet Classic is scheduled for March 25 and 26. The tournament is open to teams in the 7U through 14U age groups. The entry fee ranges from $150 to $325 per team, based on age, and there is a three-game guarantee.

• The Battle of the Bats is scheduled for April 22 and 23. The tournament is open to teams in the 7U through 14U age groups. The entry fee ranges from $150 to $325 per team, based on age, and there is a three-game guarantee.

• The Braves Country Battles is scheduled for May 19-21. The tournament is open to teams in the the 7U through 14U age groups. The entry fee ranges from $150 to $325 per team, based on age, and there is a three-game guarantee.

• The 17 Baseball State tournament is scheduled for June 3 and 4. The tournament is open to teams in the the 7U through 14U age groups. The entry fee ranges from $150 to $325 per team, based on age, and there is a three-game guarantee.