James Michael Davis, 72, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at River Regional Medical Center after a short illness. He was born July 21, 1950, to Everett and Mary Davis in Austin, Texas. “Mike” as he was known, grew up in Waco, Texas and graduated from Richfield High School in 1968. Shortly thereafter he enlisted in the United States Navy as a Sonar Technician stationed in San Diego, California where he met the love of his life and wife of 52 years, Linda Keen Davis. Mike deployed to Vietnam to serve his country upon the U.S.S. Orleck.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Davis; two sons, Matthew T. Davis and Leslie M. Davis of Clifton, Texas. Also, two daughters-in-law, Lori Davis and Diana Davis; five grandchildren, Kelby Davis, Emily Davis Pitts, Lily Davis, Nolan Davis and Leslie Davis.

Mike spent his professional career in nuclear power where he served several years as the M.D.V. Engineer at Grand Gulf Nuclear Power Station. He traveled the world prior to retiring from the industry in 2021 after 40 years. Mike was a loving husband, father and grandfather as well as a loyal friend to all that knew him.