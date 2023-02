Mary Louise Butler Published 10:01 am Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Mrs. Mary Louise Butler passed on February 22, 2023, at Merit Health River Region. She was 99. Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home from 1 until 5 p.m. with family present from 4 to 5 p.m.