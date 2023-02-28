Norma Grace (Weeks) Cochran Published 9:33 am Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Norma Grace Weeks Cochran, 92 years of age, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2023. She was a resident of The Claiborne Assisted Living, Starkville, MS.

Born January 3, 1931, to Mr. and Mrs. John Thomas Weeks (Hattie), Grace is survived by her husband of 73 years, Robert Bennett Cochran; two sisters, Dot Miles, and Faye Pittman of Winfield, AL; three daughters, Dinah Clark (Harold), Lynn Infanger (Peter) of Starkville, Nan Woods (Johnny) of Oxford, MS; seven grandchildren and their families, Jill Holland of New Orleans, LA, Natalie Morgan Underwood of Starkville, John Infanger of Roswell, GA, Robert Infanger of Austin, TX, Catherine Infanger of Winston-Salem, NC, Grant Woods of Eads, TN, Michael Woods of Los Angeles, CA; and eight great-grandchildren.

Grace grew up with five brothers and five sisters in rural Marion County Alabama. After graduating from Winfield High School, she attended Florence State Teachers’ College where she was chosen freshman beauty. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert Cochran, in 1950 and began their life of growing their careers in the field of education. Grace attended Delta State, and MS State University to earn 3 degrees over a span of years while teaching and raising three girls. She and Robert realized that every time they moved to a new town and a new job a new baby was on the way, so when moving to Louisville, MS, they settled to raise their family of five. When the girls left for college, a career move to Meridian and then Vicksburg, MS started a new adventure in their lives: traveling with MS Senior Golf Association, trips abroad, flower gardening, working out, Colonial Dance Club, entertaining at home, cooking, and helping raise the grandchildren.

Grace taught for 28 years, completing her career with Hinds Community College. After retirement she and Robert moved to Deerfield Country Club in Madison, MS to continue the life they had planned all their lives.

They lived the life to which they wanted their children to aspire, a life filled with love and devotion to one another.

Private services will be held at Welch Funeral Home in Starkville, MS with the family in attendance and the Reverend Jim Genesse officiating.

Expressions of love and condolence may be sent to Robert Cochran at 74 Claiborne Way, Room #127 AL, Starkville, MS 39759.

