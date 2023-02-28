Severe weather expected Wednesday, Thursday for Warren County Published 12:44 pm Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Warren County residents can expect possible severe weather Wednesday and Thursday as two systems make their way through the area.

“Essentially, we’ve got a little system that’s going to clip our northern half (of the state) on Wednesday and the threats can potentially be damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph; we’ve got hail possible up to quarter-size and tornadoes can’t be ruled out in the Golden Triangle region and upwards in the Delta as well — Greenville, Greenwood and that area,” said meteorologist Nicholas Price with the National Weather Service office in Jackson.

He said the areas south of the front, like Yazoo City, Vicksburg and Port Gibson, are in the marginal area and can expect damaging winds and small hail.

Thursday, Price said, will be more widespread with most of the area —including Warren County — under an enhanced risk with severe thunderstorms and tornadoes likely, some possibly strong.

“There’s going to be more damaging wind gusts with winds up to 70 mph and up to quarter-size hail,” he said. “The easternmost part of the state will be under a lesser threat but tornadoes and other severe weather could be possible.

Price said the Thursday front may hit the area in the later evening or early overnight hours. He said temperatures are expected to be lower after the storms pass with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.