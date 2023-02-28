Trophy Case: Jack Hayes Published 4:17 pm Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Jack Hayes shows off a couple of squirrels he took at Black Water hunting club in Mound, Louisiana.

•

The Vicksburg Post invites its readers to submit their hunting photos. Please email them to sports@vicksburgpost.com. Include the names of those pictured, the date and location of the hunt, and the size of the animal. Photos with an excess amount of blood and gore will not be published.

•

Please vote in The Vicksburg Post’s Best Buck Contest. Voting ends March 1, and the winner will receive $150!