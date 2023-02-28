Willie Lee Taylor

Published 9:54 am Tuesday, February 28, 2023

By Staff Reports

Mr. Willie Lee Taylor passed on February 21, 2023, at Merit Health River Region. He was 77.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Carl Dorsey officiating. Burial will follow at Second Union Church Cemetery in Utica, MS under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 3, 2023, from 1 until 6 p.m. with family present from 5 to 6 p.m.  

 

