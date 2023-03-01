Gators beat Jim Hill in region opener Published 9:23 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

A late push finally got Vicksburg High’s baseball team into the win column.

Vicksburg scored four runs on only one hit — an RBI double by Raymond Gray — in the top of the seventh inning, and reliever Kealon Bass worked out of a jam in the bottom half as the Gators beat Jim Hill 13-10 on Tuesday for their first win of the season.

Vicksburg (1-4) scored seven runs in its last two at-bats. Mickell Jones hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, and then scored on a passed ball for a 9-8 lead, but Jim Hill scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to go back in front.

In the seventh, the Gators mixed two walks and three hit batters with Gray’s double to go up 13-10.

Bass issued a pair of one-out walks in the bottom of the seventh before getting a pair of fly outs to end the game.

Gray finished 2-for-3 with a double, one RBI and three runs scored. Braylon Green also doubled and had three RBIs.

Green and Bass combined for nine strikeouts on the mound. Bass pitched the last 3 2/3 innings to get the win.

Vicksburg and Jim Hill will play again Friday at 6 p.m., at VHS. The Gators will also play at Terry on Saturday at 1 p.m.