Kristi Nicole Gray Ferguson Neal was born on October 16, 1986, and died in her sleep on Monday, February 27, 2023. Kristi is the daughter of Karen Fisher Gray and the late Tommy Gray of Vicksburg, MS. She is survived by her mother, Karen F. Gray of Canton, MS; her son, Hunter Lee Ferguson of Canton; two brothers, Joe-Joe Burlew of Canton and Patrick Gray of Craig, CO; her grandparents, Donna and Allen Smith of Hattiesburg, MS and Sue Gray of Drew, MS. Kristi was a paralegal at the Allen Smith Law Firm of Ridgeland. Kristi is preceded in death by her father, Tommy Gray; fraternal grandfather, Jerry Gray; maternal grandparents, Joseph and Anna Fisher of Pineville, LA. Kristi leaves behind eight step-children and two step-grandchildren. Kristi was a loving and devoted mother, daughter and friend. She will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 4 at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Ave, Vicksburg, MS with a memorial service to follow at 2 p.m.