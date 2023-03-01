MAIS baseball power Jackson Prep tops Warren Central

Published 8:52 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

By Ernest Bowker

In an early-season baseball showdown between the MHSAA and MAIS, the private school kids got the upper hand.

Rives Reynolds hit a three-run home run to ignite a late-inning surge, and MAIS power Jackson Prep beat Warren Central 7-1 on Tuesday.

Jackson Prep (5-0), the defending MAIS Class 6A champion, scored six of its seven runs from the fifth inning on. Reynolds’ homer was the big blow in a four-run rally in the fifth inning.

Cole Gideon also homered for the Patriots, and finished 3-for-4. Konnor Griffin, an LSU signee and one of the top high school players in the country, was 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI and one run scored.

Maddox Lynch had two hits for Warren Central, and Cade Fairley was 1-for-2 with a double, walk and one run scored. Fairley led off the bottom of the fifth with a bloop double and scored the Vikings’ only run on a ground out by Ishmael Trujillo.

Jack Wright started on the mound for Warren Central and allowed one run in four innings. He had seven strikeouts.

Warren Central (4-3) took its third loss in four games. It will play back-to-back home games this weekend, Friday at 7 p.m. vs. Madison Central and Saturday at 1 p.m. against Tensas Academy.

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured reporters in the paper's 139-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author More by Ernest

