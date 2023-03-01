Old Post Files March 1, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

Sarah Mallette, measles sufferer, is improving. • Dr. George Street is home from radium and X-ray studies at Pittsburgh, Louisville and the Mayo Brothers Clinic at Rochester, Minn. • Sidney Ladenheimer dies in St. Louis.

90 years ago: 1933

Mrs. Clyde Beasley is named president of the Women’s Home Demonstration Council. • Local banks are notified by the Federal Reserve Bank to list gold hoarders. • John D. Rafferty is elected ruler of the Vicksburg Lodge No. 95, B.P.O. Elks.

80 years ago: 1943

Louis Lehman of Hermanville is doing nicely following surgery at the Sanitarium. • Dorothy Gaylord of All Saints’ College has returned after visiting in the Delta. • A daughter is born to Mr. and Mrs. William R. Ferris. • Pvt. and Mrs. Alfred W. Faulk are here from Gulfport.

70 years ago: 1953

Services are held for Mrs. Alice Cole. • Gene Tierney stars in “Way of a Gaucho” at the Joy Theater. • Henry Johnson passes away. • Services are held for Lee Smith, railroad employee.

60 years ago: 1963

Mrs. Myrtle Jones dies. • Services are held for Mrs. Emma Waller, Yazoo County resident. • Henry Johnson, Anguilla resident, dies.

50 years ago: 1973

The steamer Sprague is out of dry dock at New Orleans and is awaiting return to Vicksburg. • Jack E. Ford, Vicksburg businessman, will be a candidate for mayor in the city elections.

40 years ago: 1983

Ricky McMullen and David Fader, Vicksburg Fire Department emergency technicians, deliver a baby boy for Rolla Williams, 24, of Rolling Fork, after the ambulance breaks down en route to University Medical Center in Jackson. • Mrs. Annie Bell Robinson, Utica resident, dies.

30 years ago: 1993

Two-year-olds from Small World nursery school plant a tree at Ford Yates Memorial Playground. • Della H. Staley, former resident, dies in Chicago. • Bill and Crickett Messina announce the birth of a son, William Thomas Jr., on March 2.

20 years ago: 2003

Members of Travelers Rest and Triumph Baptist churches expect 1,000 participants at their “Strong Women vs. Women of Strength” conference. • Fire destroys a home at 1206 China St. • Brittany L. Cooper celebrates her fourth birthday.

10 years ago: 2013

Warren Central High School Principal Jamie Creel presented plans to the Vicksburg Warren School District Board of Trustees at a meeting to raise funds for the school’s activity funds and athletic and band banquets at the end of each year. • RiverFest is getting an additional $1,500 from the Vicksburg Convention and Vistors Bureau.