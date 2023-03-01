PCA finishes grueling stretch with easy win over Sharkey-Issaquena

Published 8:29 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

By Ernest Bowker

Porter’s Chapel Academy ran out of pitching on Monday. It was never a concern on Tuesday.

PCA scored 10 runs in the first inning and sent 10 batters to the plate before recording an out as it routed Sharkey-Issaquena Academy 16-5.

Hayden McDougal went 2-for-2 with three RBIs, Gavin Pugh drove in two runs, and 12 players scored a run for the Eagles (4-3).

PCA was playing its sixth baseball game in eight days, a grueling stretch that depleted its pitching staff and contributed to a 15-9 loss to Central Hinds on Monday. The Eagles let an 8-2 lead slip away late in that game, but their fast start against Sharkey-Issaquena ensured a repeat would not occur.

PCA got RBI singles from John Wyatt Massey, Chase Hearn, Pugh, Lawson Selby and Zach Ashley in the first inning. Its first out didn’t come until Thomas Azlin hit a sacrifice fly to make it 8-0.

Five pitchers saw time on the mound for the Eagles. Ashley worked the first two innings to get the win. He did not allow a run or a hit, and had four strikeouts.

Chaz Stevens was 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored for SIA, and Juan Quintiniella drove in one run and scored two.

Porter’s Chapel will have a couple of days off before playing Friday at 6 p.m. at Tallulah Academy.

Tallulah Academy 3, Riverfield 1
Landry Tweedle went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, and Hayes Hopkins allowed one run in 6 2/3 innings pitched to lead Tallulah Academy (5-1) to a win over Riverfield Academy on Tuesday.

Hopkins walked seven batters, but only allowed two hits and had eight strikeouts. He also drove in two runs with a single in the third inning.

