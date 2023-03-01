PCA’s Ashley wins The Post’s Athlete of the Week award Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Zach Ashley led Porter’s Chapel Academy’s baseball team to a fast start to the season, and reeled in The Vicksburg Post’s Athlete of the Week award for his efforts.

Ashley, a junior infielder and pitcher, received 416 of the 735 votes cast in an online poll of The Vicksburg Post’s readers.

Vicksburg Swim Association swimmer Jack Stanley finished second, with 225 votes. Warren Central baseball player Connor Watkins was third, with 72 votes, and Vicksburg High basketball player and track athlete Layla Carter finished fourth.

Ashley led Porter’s Chapel to a 3-1 record last week.

He batted .500 (6-for-12) with four doubles, three RBIs, four stolen bases and seven runs scored in four games. He hit an RBI double and scored the go-ahead run in a 5-4 win over Vicksburg High on Feb. 25.

Ashley also pitched three innings and struck out six batters in a 15-0 win over Clinton Christian on Feb. 21.

