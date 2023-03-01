Trophy Case: Connor Bottin

Published 1:55 pm Wednesday, March 1, 2023

By Staff Reports

Connor Bottin killed this huge 18-point buck near Eagle Lake.

The Vicksburg Post invites its readers to submit their hunting photos. Please email them to sports@vicksburgpost.com. Include the names of those pictured, the date and location of the hunt, and the size of the animal. Photos with an excess amount of blood and gore will not be published.

Please vote in the Vicksburg Post’s Best Buck Showcase. Voting ends March 1, and the winner will receive $150!

