VPD arrests 6 in narcotics round-up

Published 12:51 pm Wednesday, March 1, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Vicksburg Police Department Narcotics Division along with the Criminal Investigations Division conducted a round-up in which six arrests were made on Friday.

According to police reports, each suspect had pre-existing felony warrants for separate charges.

The suspects and related charges are as follows:

Clyde Beryl Stinson, 44 of Vicksburg: possession of methamphetamine

Cartez De’Shawn Evans, 24 of Vicksburg: possession of cocaine, weapon possession by a convicted felon, and weapon enhancement involving drugs

Jonathan Christopher Phelps, 34 of Vicksburg: possession of a stolen firearm

Devan Lamorris Benard, 36 of Vicksburg: possession of cocaine

Anthony Duaine Long, 48 of Vicksburg: possession of cocaine, weapon possession by a convicted felon, and weapon enhancement involving drugs

Amber Dawn Mason Spencer, 43 of Vicksburg: hindering prosecution, rendering criminal assistance

The six defendants appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter in the Vicksburg Municipal Court on the same day as the arrests. Stinson’s bond was set at $20,000; Evan’s bond was set at $75,000; Phelps’s bond was set at $20,000; Benard’s bond was set at $20,000; Long’s bond was set at $75,000 and Spencer’s bond was set at $20,000. All were bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

