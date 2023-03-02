Missy Gators hit four home runs in rout of Jim Hill Published 8:58 am Thursday, March 2, 2023

A few well-placed hits and a whole lot of walks made for an easy time for Vicksburg High in its softball region opener.

The Missy Gators hit four inside-the-park home runs — all in the first inning — and took advantage of 15 walks to crush Jim Hill 21-0 on Wednesday.

Harmony Harris, Trinity McGloster, Raylyn Parson and Jo’Lencia Howard hit Vicksburg’s home runs, none of which went over the fence. Howard and McGloster went back-to-back, and Parson hit an inside-the-park grand slam later in the first inning that put the Missy Gators (3-6, 1-0 MHSAA Region 4-5A) ahead 16-0.

Parson also had an RBI single in the second inning. The game ended via the mercy rule after the third inning.

Parson finished 2-for-3 with five RBIs, and was the only Vicksburg player with more than one hit. Five players walked at least twice and 11 scored at least one run.

Howard also had five RBIs, while McGloster, Harris and Lili Kistler had two each.

Kistler also pitched and allowed one hit and no walks in three innings, while striking out six.

Vicksburg will play its next two games on the road, March 7 at Ridgeland and March 9 at Loyd Star.