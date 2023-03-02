More than 400 expected for Carr, H.V. Cooper school reunion Published 2:55 pm Thursday, March 2, 2023

Former students of Carr Central and H.V. Cooper high schools will get together with former classmates for a weekend reunion to recall the days of their youth beginning March 24.

“This is a reunion of all classes from Carr Central High School and H.V. Cooper High,” said Mike Moses, one of the organizers. “This extends to all Greenies, of which the last class was in 1973. So far, more than 400 people have registered.”

The weekend begins on March 24 with golf at the Vicksburg Country Club. Saturday’s activities will begin at Billy’s Italian restaurant at the Vicksburg Commons (formerly the Outlets at Vicksburg) with a block party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with outside arrangements including a DJ. A special lunch featuring Italian cuisine will launch an antique car cruise.

Moses said arrangements have also been made for guided tours of Vicksburg High School (formerly H.V. Cooper High School) and Bowmar Avenue Elementary School.

Saturday activities move to the Vicksburg Convention Center at 2 p.m., where attendees will be able to get to meet former classmates and take class pictures. A buffet dinner is at 5 p.m., followed by a brief program at 6:30 and music provided by the Chill at 7 p.m.

There will be a gathering with coffee and donuts at the Carr Central Mural at the riverfront on Sunday at 9 a.m., followed by a 10 a.m. worship service at the Strand Theater to close the event.

Registration is required to attend all events, Moses said.