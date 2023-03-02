PAROLE DENIED: Lisa Crevitt to remain in prison for murder
Published 2:01 pm Thursday, March 2, 2023
- Jeff Crevitt, left, is asking members of the public to write letters to the Mississippi Parole Board asking that his ex-wife, Lisa Crevitt, remain in prison for the murder of their daughter, Nikki Crevitt, right.
The wait is over.
Jeff Crevitt received word Thursday that his ex-wife Lisa Crevitt was denied parole until 2028.
“I am happy, relieved and grateful,” Jeff said.
Lisa Crevitt was charged with taking the couple’s 2-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Jennifer Nicole Crevitt’s life in 1985 and was sentenced to life in prison.
Since that time, Lisa has remained in prison. However, every three years since, she has become eligible for parole. And every three years, Jeff has opposed her release.
When receiving word this past December that his ex-wife was once again up for parole, Jeff reached out to the community for support in petitioning the board to deny her release.
Jeff physically went before the Mississippi State Parole Board on Feb. 1, he said, requesting they keep his ex-wife behind bars.
Since that time Jeff has waited to hear from the parole board as to their decision, and Thursday, when he went to the mailbox, the letter was there.
“It was a long walk back from the mailbox,” Jeff said, after seeing the letter. Jeff said he waited to open it until he got back inside the house.
With all the outpouring and letters sent on Jeff’s behalf to the parole board, he said he wanted to thank everyone.
“I would like to thank everyone that wrote letters and supported the family during this time. It means a lot,” he said.
