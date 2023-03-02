Second-annual Vicksburg Arts and Music Festival set for April 14-15 Published 9:52 am Thursday, March 2, 2023

The City of Vicksburg and Vicksburg Convention Center are inviting the public to come and enjoy live music, arts and food at the second-annual Vicksburg Arts and Music Festival, April 14 to 15.

Festivities have expanded from one to two days of entertainment and the organization has partnered with the Alcorn State University Jazz Festival on Saturday to add a second stage of entertainment. The festival is free to attend.

Attendees are invited to bring their lawn chairs and picnic blankets to relax on while enjoying the music and food.

There will be a Pop-up shop with a variety of vendors and a Visual Arts exhibition featuring regional artists displaying and selling their one-of-a-kind art. The festival this year is also in conjunction with the Mighty ‘Sip Fest, featuring more entertainment and activities around the community.

Featured Musicians, April 15:

The Krackerjacks will kick off the live music at 4:30 p.m.

Fred T Band will be live at 6 p.m.

Vicksburg’s The Chill at 7:30 p.m.

Headliner OB Buchana will take the stage and close the night out at 9 p.m.

Food vendors will also be on-site selling a variety of delicious food and libations. Call the VCC office at 601-630-2929 or email VCCDirector@vicksburg.org for sponsorship and event information.