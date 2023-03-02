Shontavier Moesha Florine Sproulls Published 9:14 am Thursday, March 2, 2023

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Greater Grove Street M.B. Church. Interment will follow in Greater Zion Traveler’s M.B. Church Cemetery in Utica under the direction of Dillon-Chisley Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1 until 6 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home, and at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service. Miss Sproulls passed away on February 22, at her home in Edwards. She was 25.