St. Al sweeps baseball doubleheader from Greenville-St. Joe Published 9:01 pm Thursday, March 2, 2023

Winning was so nice, the St. Aloysius Flashes did it twice.

Keller Bradley went a combined 4-for-6 with three RBIs and three runs scored, and St. Al won its first two baseball games of the season by sweeping a doubleheader from Greenville-St. Joseph on Thursday.

St. Al won game one 15-3, and game two 11-8.

In the first game, the Flashes jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning and finished it via the mercy rule after the fourth.

John David Liggett hit a two-run single in the big first inning and finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Damien Reeves hit a two-run double and scored three runs as well.

Barrett Shows pitched a four-inning complete game. He allowed one earned run and struck out six batters.

In game two, Bradley hit a game-tying single and then scored the go-ahead run on a triple by Conner Gaul as St. Al (2-3) scored eight runs in the sixth inning to take an 11-5 lead.

Greenville-St. Joe scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning, but never got the tying run to the plate and St. Al held on for the 11-8 victory.

Cole Autrey finished 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and also pitched two innings of relief. Matthew Pitre started on the mound for the Flashes and racked up 10 strikeouts in five innings.

Greg Fore was 3-for-4 with one RBI and three runs scored for Greenville-St. Joe.

St. Al and St. Joe will play again on March 9 in Greenville, at 6 p.m.