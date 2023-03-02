Warren County Land Records Feb. 20 to Feb. 27 Published 10:21 am Thursday, March 2, 2023

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Feb. 20 to Feb. 27.

Warranty Deeds

*B.P. Buford LLC to Jessica D. Cade, Part of Lot 7 to 9, Bazinsky.

*Andrea J. Upchurch to Mark Phillip Burgos and Dorothy M. Burgos, Lots 214 to 220, Hawley; Lots 239 to 247, Hawley.

*Charles Hopkins to Daniel Lucas Hopkins, Part of North ½ of Section 6, Township 14 North, Range 4 East.

* Bruce King to Mary Elizabeth Quimby, Lots 264, Oak Park No. 5.

*Jack Pan to Wendy B. Lanczynski, Lot 64, Cottonwood Subdivision Part Two.

*Roderick Washington to Christina Ann Long, Lots 4, Switzer Subdivision 27-16-3.

*Roy W. Swartz and Marcia J. Swartz to Brian Murphy and Marcia J. Swartz (Life Estate), Lots 100, Enchanted Hills No. 1; Lots 119, Enchanted Hills No. 1.

Deeds of Trust

*Charles E. Belden to Trustmark National Bank, Parcel 2 and Part of Lot 11, Douglass Park.

*Jessica Diane Cade to Cadence Bank, Part of Lot 7 to 9, Bazinsky Subdivision.

*Phyllis Marie Williams to Cadence Bank, Lots 1, Hyde Park Subdivision-Resurvey.

*Michael Calvert and Bridget Calvert to USDA Rural Development Guarantee, Block A, Lots 27, Marion Park No. 3-Block A.

*13111 LLC to Delta Bank, Block 31 Part of Lot 204, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

*Shandale B. (Reed) Goodman to USA-Rural Housing Service, Lot 5, Broadmoor Subdivision.

*Wendy B. Lanczynski to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 64, Cottonwood Subdivision Part Two.

*Christina Ann Long to Mortgage Research Center LLC and Veterans United Home Loans, Lot 4, Switzer 27-16-3.

*Mary Elizabeth Quimby to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 264, Oak Park No. 5.

*Toni W. Terrett and Andre L. Terrett to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Lots 7 and 8, Warriors Trail Phase 1.

*VBMS2022 1 Hospitality LLC to Wallis Bank, Part of Lot 15, John Barefield (See City Also); Part of Lot 15, John Barefield (See County Also).

Marriage Licenses

*Donnell Quincy Drake, 50, Detroit, Mich., to Lanita Teian Pace, 54, Detroit, Mich.

*Nathan Reece Trim, 22, Mississippi, to Anna-Claire Barron Hynum, 23, Mississippi.

*John Milton Shy, 75, Mississippi, to Virgie Lee Kline, 71, Mississippi.

*John Patrick Ervin, 28, Mississippi, to Nikki Lynn Muirhead, 34, Mississippi.

*Ricky Charles Carson, 64, Woodland, Miss., to Sandra Melton Pettway, 61, Vicksburg.