Published 10:10 am Thursday, March 2, 2023

Mississippi Valley State baseball player Davon “P.J.” Mims, a former Warren Central star, leads all NCAA Division I players with 15 stolen bases.

Mims is batting .303 with two doubles and five RBIs for the Delta Devils (3-6), who play Tougaloo College in a doubleheader Saturday in Itta Bena, beginning at noon.

Valley will also play at Alcorn State on March 7 at 6 p.m.