Gators squash Jim Hill in round two of Region 4-5A baseball series Published 8:54 pm Friday, March 3, 2023

Vicksburg’s return match with Jim Hill was a squash.

The Gators scored 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning, eight more in the second, and didn’t have to bat in the third as the game wrapped up early via the mercy rule with them on top 18-1.

Braylon Green went 2-for-2 with a double and four RBIs, and he was one of seven Vicksburg players who scored two runs each.

Kealon Bass also had two RBIs.

Tyler Carter was 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs, and pitched all three innings. He allowed one hit and three walks, and struck out three batters. Carter’s home run was a three-run shot that brought in the final runs of the first inning.

Vicksburg (2-4, 2-0 MHSAA Region 4-5A) had slipped past Jim Hill 13-10 earlier in the week, but improved to 2-0 in Region 4-5A with this rout. The Gators will play at Terry Saturday at 1 p.m.