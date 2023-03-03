Late surge propels PCA past Tallulah Academy Published 8:56 pm Friday, March 3, 2023

Starved for hits, Porter’s Chapel Academy feasted on Tallulah’s Academy’s bullpen.

Porter’s Chapel struck out 10 times in the first five innings against Tallulah starter Dee Morgan, then scored 10 runs off of three relievers in the sixth inning to rout the Trojans 10-1 on Friday.

Gavin Pugh went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored for the Eagles, and Thomas Azlin was 2-for-4 with a double, one RBI and a run scored. Gavin White also drove in two runs.

Gage Palmer allowed one run in six innings pitched and finished with eight strikeouts.

Tallulah (5-2) led 1-0 after Morgan scored on a ground out by Brayson Morson in the fourth inning. Morgan allowed three hits and five walks in addition to his 10 strikeouts, but no runs. He needed 99 pitches to make it through his outing and exited after the fifth inning.

Morgan, a Copiah-Lincoln Community College signee, also went 2-for-3 at the plate.

Relievers Luke Moberley and Cole Boyte combined to walk five batters and hit one in the sixth inning, and PCA took full advantage. Five consecutive batters walked before Azlin and Pugh hit back-to-back two-run singles for a 9-1 lead. Pugh later scored on a sacrifice fly by White to make it 10-1.

Tallulah reliever Justin McDaniel finally tamped down the rally, but gave up three hits, a walk and three runs before he was able to do it.

PCA (5-3) will host the Jackson Victors Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Tallulah’s next game is Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Briarfield Academy.