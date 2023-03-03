Late surge propels PCA past Tallulah Academy

Published 8:56 pm Friday, March 3, 2023

By Staff Reports

Porter's Chapel Academy baseball player Gavin Pugh went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored in a 10-1 win over Tallulah Academy on Friday.

Starved for hits, Porter’s Chapel Academy feasted on Tallulah’s Academy’s bullpen.

Porter’s Chapel struck out 10 times in the first five innings against Tallulah starter Dee Morgan, then scored 10 runs off of three relievers in the sixth inning to rout the Trojans 10-1 on Friday.

Gavin Pugh went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored for the Eagles, and Thomas Azlin was 2-for-4 with a double, one RBI and a run scored. Gavin White also drove in two runs.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

Gage Palmer allowed one run in six innings pitched and finished with eight strikeouts.

Tallulah (5-2) led 1-0 after Morgan scored on a ground out by Brayson Morson in the fourth inning. Morgan allowed three hits and five walks in addition to his 10 strikeouts, but no runs. He needed 99 pitches to make it through his outing and exited after the fifth inning.

Morgan, a Copiah-Lincoln Community College signee, also went 2-for-3 at the plate.

Relievers Luke Moberley and Cole Boyte combined to walk five batters and hit one in the sixth inning, and PCA took full advantage. Five consecutive batters walked before Azlin and Pugh hit back-to-back two-run singles for a 9-1 lead. Pugh later scored on a sacrifice fly by White to make it 10-1.

Tallulah reliever Justin McDaniel finally tamped down the rally, but gave up three hits, a walk and three runs before he was able to do it.

PCA (5-3) will host the Jackson Victors Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Tallulah’s next game is Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Briarfield Academy.

More Sports

Gators squash Jim Hill in round two of Region 4-5A baseball series

Ole Miss routs A&M, earns rematch with No. 1 South Carolina in SEC semifinals

Run Thru History set for Saturday; registration and packet pick-up available today

Softball roundup: Warren Central, Vicksburg both take losses

Print Article

  • Polls

    Are you concerned about severe weather this spring?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar