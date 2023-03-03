Mighty ‘Sip Fest to bring economic boost, visitors to Vicksburg Published 3:17 pm Friday, March 3, 2023

The four-day event billed as Mighty ‘Sip Fest will take place on April 13-16 at locations across Vicksburg and is anticipated to bring an influx of overnight visitors to the city.

Mighty ‘Sip Fest brings together art, music, culinary and historical events taking place in the city under one umbrella, Vicksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Laura Beth Strickland said. And at the helm is the second-annual Vicksburg Music and Arts Festival, which will take place in conjunction with the Mighty ‘Sip Fest.

“We (VCVB) are just helping our local groups promote all the events that are happening that weekend,” Strickland said. “And of course, we want to get people in every drive radius that we can come and attend as many of these events they can, because we want people to not only just come in for a day.

“We want to extend that to at least one or two nights, and have them in our restaurants and have that good economic impact these multi-day events can draw.”

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. lauded the event, saying it will be for the benefit of local residents as well as guests in the city.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for us to not only enjoy Vicksburg and celebrate it, but to be able to attract visitors to our town,” Flaggs said.

He added his appreciation to the Warren County Board of Supervisors and the Bridge Commission for initiating the ‘Sip Stroll event, which will allow pedestrian traffic on the Old Highway 80 Bridge across the Mississippi River for one day.

“I promise you that’ll be a draw,” he said.